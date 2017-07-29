The party noted with serious concern the loss of lives of 70 people, mostly in Lakhimpur district, where NEEPCO, was responsible for the devastation. It demanded adequate compensation to the families of the dead persons. The party also demanded a judicial inquiry into this ‘anti-people activity of the NEEPCO authority’ that is threatening the life and property of people.

It also flayed the Centre and the State government on their handling of the flood relief measures, and said measures taken so far are not adequate.