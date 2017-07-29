NECIPD delegation meets NEEPCO CMD



GUWAHATI, July 28 - A delegation of the North East Citizens Initiative for Peace and Development (NECIPD) along with the Anannya Axom Foundation led by Nabajit Dutta, former head, Department of Physics, Handique Girls College, met the CMD and other top officials of NEEPCO in Shillong on Thursday to discuss about the crisis arising out of release of excess water from the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Plant, stated a press release. The NEEPCO officials presented a detailed explanation about the scenario which led to the flash flood in Lakhimpur on July 9 this year and also in 2008. A threadbare discussion on several crucial issues relating to flood management was held.