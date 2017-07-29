The State will celebrate Independence Day this time with a three-day programme from August 13. On August 13, competitions will be held among school students on various issues, including ones related with the freedom struggle of the country. This will be followed by runs for freedom on August 14 and on August 15 the usual Independence Day celebration functions will be held, said official sources here.

The Cabinet also decided that the government would set up a martyrs’ memorial park near the Balaji Mandir here and for this purpose, a plot of land measuring 100 bighas has already been allotted, added the sources.

It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting today that yoga kendras would shortly be set up in 100 development blocks.

Besides, the State government would pay pension to 20 journalists. The detailed announcement for the purpose will be made on August 14, the Cabinet decided. In case of the death of such a pension holder journalist, his/her family will be provided with the pension, the Cabinet decided, the sources said.