At a meeting with the GMC Mayor, the contractors were asked to speed up the work so that the utilisation certificates can be submitted to the government in time.

“For carrying out the next round of developmental work in Guwahati, every councillor would be given Rs 50 lakh and for the first time the area sabha members would be given Rs 5 lakh each,” GMC sources said. Earlier, the councillors were given Rs 60 lakh for works in Guwahati.