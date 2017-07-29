



The village, inhabited predominantly by indigenous Assamese people, was badly affected by the recent devastating floods.

An 11-member team of Cottonian Class of 75 visited the village and the flood and erosion-ravaged spots in the area and distributed relief materials including rice, dal, sugar, salt, teabags, drinking water and clothes to over 90 affected families.

Gargaram Deka narrated to the team how floods and erosion by the mighty Brahmaputra have devastated their lives and villages. Waving his arm in a big arch, he said that 70 villages in the area have been swallowed by the Brahmaputra during the span of last 30-odd years.