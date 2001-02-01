



According to the official figures, the highest number of electrocution-related death (88) cases was recorded in 2016-17, while in the four months — April, May, June and July— of the current year, 57 such cases of death were reported.

In 2001-02, 26 people were killed in the incidents of electrocution, while in 2002-03, 73 people lost their lives due to electrocution. In 2003-04, 47 people were killed in such incidents. Altogether 33 persons lost their lives in such incidents in 2004-05, while 41 people were killed in such incidents in 2005-06 and in 2006-07, 46 people were killed in such electrocution cases.

In 2007-08, 41 people were killed in such incidents. In 2008-09, 50 people were electrocuted. In 2009-10, 65 people were killed in such incidents.

In 2010-11, 56 human lives were lost due to electrocution. In 2011-12, 60 human lives were lost in such cases. The next year, such incidents claimed 76 human lives, while in the following year, 77 human lives were lost due to such incidents.

In 2014-15, 68 people were killed in such incidents and in 2015-16, 75 human lives were lost due to such incidents, sources said.

The causes identified for such incidents are —— snapping of the conductors, which caused 329 electrocution-related deaths; accidental contact with live wires, which caused 345 electrocution-related deaths; lack of supervision and neglect of the safety norms by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL), which caused 110 such deaths; defective appliances, which caused 17 such deaths; lack of maintenance of the lines, etc., by the APDCL, which caused 18 such deaths; unauthorised works like illegal power connection, etc., which caused 67 such deaths. Other reasons, which include suicide bids, etc., is found responsible for 36 electrocution cases during this period, sources said.

When pointed out to the fact that it has become a norm in various parts of the State to draw service lines using bamboo poles or trees as the poles, sources said that hundreds of such cases have been reported from different parts of the State and these cases are unauthorized. APDCL field workers are forced by some people in the remote areas to draw PVC lines without using the prescribed poles. In certain areas bare conductors are also drawn using the bamboo poles.

The APDCL is in the process of removing all the bamboo poles on which bare conductors are fitted unauthorisedly, sources said.