Top government lawyers in consultation with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the high-profile case, have already drafted the review petition which is expected to come up before the high court in the next few days.

The State machinery came under severe attack from different sections after it did not oppose the bail of Bonty Gogoi, against whom the CID had already filed a chargesheet. The CID too smelt a rat in the entire development, stating that there were too much of coincidences to digest.

The court in its earlier order had stated, “Considering the period of detention and the fact that there is no prayer from investigating agency that her release on bail will adversely affect further investigation, if any, in the instant case, the prayer for bail is granted.”

The observations made by Justice Hitesh Kumar Sarma while passing the bail order raised several unanswered questions, forcing the State Secretariat to react.

It is feared that Bonty Gogoi’s release on bail would brighten the release hopes of other co-accused, including liquor merchant Rajesh Jalan, whose bail pleas had been rejected by even the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the CID has secured permission from the lower court to question Rajesh Jalan and excise officials Pranjal Bora and Amarendra Nath together on the jail premises. Sources said some new facts that have come up during the ongoing investigation need to be corroborated.