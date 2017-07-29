The charge-sheet against the three ACS officers — Bhaskar Dutta, Amit Sarma and Bhaskar Chandra Sarma— were submitted by investigating officer Surjeet Singh Panesar and assistant investigating officer Subhasish Baruah. They were found to be involved in the scam by paying cash for securing their jobs.

Sources informed that forensic reports proved that the answer scripts of these ACS officers that were seized by the investigating agency were fake, in which they had rewritten their answers. It was proved in the forensic report that Rakesh Paul had himself put the marks on their answer scripts and the signature of the invigilator was also forged for the purpose of facilitating their jobs. The report of the Forensic Science Laboratory in this connection was also attached to the charge-sheet.