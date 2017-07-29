The meeting comes amid a standoff between China and India in Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.

After day-long deliberations over improving cooperation in a number of areas, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) NSAs met Xi and interacted with him.

Xi, in his address to the BRICS NSAs, praised them for building a mutual trust and cooperation among the member nations.

“Every minister has done a great job for improving our mutual trust and security cooperation. I sincerely thank for all your efforts,” Xi who is heading the BRICS group this year said about the deliberations by the NSAs today on host of security related issues.

“I think the meeting was carried out well. In order to promote the strategic mutual trust of the BRICS countries, security cooperation, all of you have made a lot of effort,” he said. – PTI