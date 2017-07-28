Flood relief distributed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 27 - Nature Care and Tourism Education Foundation and Global Educational Sports and Cultural Organisation of Guwahati jointly conducted a series of flood relief distributions across the State, beginning with Kathonibari and Kumargoan in Golaghat district on July 21. The flood relief campaign has been supported by Assam Police, Assam Forest Department, DoT, Union Ministry of Communication and IT, Frontier Engineering, Midland Hospital, and several other organisations and individuals including actor Jatin Bora and singer Zubeen Garg. “We also thank the people of Guwahati for their heartfelt support for the campaign,” Julin Boruah, president of the foundation said.