Karpun Patir, District Election Officer, Udalguri in a press release informed that as per the direction of the Election Commission of India, the previous application format has been cancelled and a new format of application form has been made available for the enrolment of the new voters and correction of previous mistakes. The special drive will continue till July 31.

It further informed that in no case old format will be accepted. The BLOs concerned have been paying house to house visit for collection of names of new voters with formats (No.6 forms).

It needs mention that several awareness meetings have so far been arranged at Dimakuchi, Orangajuli, Garuajhar, Udalguri etc., to attract attention of the new voters who could not enrol their names previously. The DEO also appealed all to come forward to enrol their names in the voters’ list or to apply for correction within July 31.