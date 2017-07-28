Patel inaugurated an Active Case Finding Campaign under the Revised National TB Control Programme in six districts of the State on Wednesday. The districts include Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang and Kamrup.

Nationwide, 50 districts from 18 States is being covered under the campaign.

As per the initiative, health workers will travel to areas like char (sand bar), tea garden and hill areas and screen the vulnerable population.

The Minister said that in the mission to make the nation free from TB by 2025, the North-eastern States are a major concern for the government.

Every year about 4.8 lakh people die in TB in India. It is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. Patel also reviewed implementation of the TB and Tobacco Control Programme.

After her meeting with the State Government officials, the Minister said that she would sort out the problems the department is facing in terms of release of funds and also in regard to shortage of second line of TB treatment drugs.