It was informed that extra battalion forces have been deployed to make the bordering areas safe and to restrict any activity that may cause disturbance. Police sources also said that vehicles are also being checked in many areas and extra forces have been deployed in the sensitive areas of the district and places that remain crowded. “Not only the international borders but also the areas adjacent to West Bengal and other parts of the district have been kept under strict surveillance,” said police sources who also added that they are in regular contact with senior citizens and socially conscious people of all the areas of the district for regular reports on the activities of the areas.

Attending a meeting on preparations for the Independence Day celebration at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, SP Longneet Terang, in presence of Deputy Commissioner Dhiraj Chaudhary and other heads of the departments, said that all the required steps have been taken to ensure peaceful celebration of the ensuing Independence Day.

Terang also urged the citizens not to get scared of any threats and participate in the celebration with full enthusiasm. It was also informed that an emergency number (03662 232180) for the citizens has been released where the police may be informed if the citizens see any doubtful or unclaimed items.

Meanwhile, it was decided in the meeting that the Day will be celebrated in the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah playground, like every year, where the main attraction will be displays by various departments along with a march past parade by students of various schools, security officials etc. A friendly football match has also been organised on the occasion along with various other programmes.