The district unit of the AASU said that the Minister had totally failed to check deaths caused by electrocution and irregular power supply in the State. The members of the students’ body staged a protest in front of the Dibrugarh office of the Sub-Divisional Engineer, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Dibrugarh Electrical Sub-Division II here. They also burnt his effigy.

Sankarjyoti Baruah, general secretary of AASU’s Dibrugarh district unit, said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP had promised round-the-clock power supply in the State but has failed. “The Power Minister is not at all matured and efficient to handle the Power Ministry. He has proved himself as a failure as there are frequent load-shedding, abrupt power cuts and rise in deaths due to electrocution in the State. The Chief Minister must either remove him or ask him to resign,” said the AASU leader.

The AASU’s agitation was part of the organisation’s State-wide protest against the failure of the power department in ensuring regular power supply and checking power-related accidents in the State.