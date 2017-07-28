Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the Central team divided itself into two units so that they can cover as much area as possible. One team went to Barpeta on Tuesday and held discussions with the district administration officials before visiting the worst-affected places and held discussions with the people of those areas. The same team reached Cachar Wednesday afternoon and they will assess the damages in all the three Barak valley districts.

The other team visited Biswanath area Tuesday evening and saw the damages in Gohpur area on Wednesday before reaching Lakhimpur. The members of the team will also visit Jorhat and Majuli before returning to Guwahati.

The members of the Central team will have a meeting with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary on July 28 before returning to New Delhi.