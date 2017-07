Strength lifting c’ship



GUWAHATI, July 27 - Around 700 participants from 24 States and one Union Territory will vie for different titles in the 24th National Strength Lifting Championship which will begin at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here tomorrow. In the championship 40 world and Asian champions will be in action in different weight categories, informed organising secretary Kailash Sarma in a release.