Grappling medals



GUWAHATI, July 27 - Assam grapplers won nine medals in a national level tournament held at the Chatrasal Stadium, New Delhi from July 21 to 23. The tournament was organised by the Grappling Federation of India. The team was led by Manjit Dihingia, Ganesh Das and Nur Alam Sarkar as officials, stated a release. The medal winners are: (Grappling G Jr) Rabin Mech (19) gold, Mukut Das (19) bronze; (Grappling G Sr) Malash Daimary (23) gold, Santanu Baruah (24) bronze, Nitish Agarwal (23) bronze, Sahidul Islam (26) bronze; (Grappling Nogi Sr) Santanu Baruah (24) gold, Niraj Bora (26) silver, Nitesh Agarwal (23) bronze.