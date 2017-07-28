Correspondent
TINSUKIA, July 27 - The 34th All Assam Taekwondo Championship got underway at the Katchujan field here today. The championship has been organised by the Tinsukia District Taekwondo Association in collaboration with the Tinsukia District Sports Association, under the guidance of the All Assam Taekwondo Association.
The championship was formally inaugurated by the Agriculture Minister Atul Bora. MLAs of Sadiya, Tinsukia and Naharkatia, Bolin Chetia, Sanjay Kishan and Naren Sonowal respectively were also present on the occasion.
Altogether 1221 competitors in different categories from different districts are taking part in the championship which will conclude on July 30.