In the semifinals played at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here today, top seed Udit defeated Anurag Reddy Julapagiri of Maharashtra 7-5, 6-2.

In the girls category, Ishika rallied to beat Pavanii Pathak of Maharashtra 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Udit will play for the crown against 2nd seed Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka while Ishika will face top seed Hrudaya Shah of Maharashtra in the summit clash.

Today’s results: (Boys U-16, Q/F) Top seed Kavin M Patel (GJ) bt Akash Deb (AS) 6-1, 6-0; 8th seed Arjun A Kundu (GJ) bt 3rd seed Aarya Zaveri (GJ) 7-6(5), 7-6(4) (Upset); 4th seed Nikhil Niranjan (KA) bt 5th seed Vansh Bhagtani (GJ) 6-1, 6-4; 2nd seed Udit Gogoi (AS) bt Sanjith Devineni (KA) 6-2, 7-6(3). (Boys U-14, S/F) Top seed Udit Gogoi (AS) bt Anurag Reddy Julapagiri (MH) 7-5, 6-2; 2nd seed Nikhil Niranjan (KA) bt 4th seed Arjun Kundu (GJ) 6-3, 6-2. (Girls U-14, S/F) Top seed Hrudaya Shah (MH) bt Kristi Boro (AS) 6-4, 6-3; Ishika Chakma (AS) bt Pavanii Pathak (MH) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. (Girls U-16, S/F) 3rd seed Sanya Singh (MH) bt Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ) 7-6(2), 6-3; 4th seed Sanjana Srimalla (TS) bt Ishika Chakma (AS) 6-4, 6-2. (Girls U-14 doubles, S/F) Pari Singh (MH)/Sweta Samanta (WB) bt Bhumika Tripathi (MH)/Harsshali Mandavkar (MH) 6-4, 6-1; Heetvi Chaudhari (GJ)/Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ) bt Kristi Boro (AS)/Shatavisa Ghosh (WB) 7-6(2), 6-4. (Girls U-16 doubles, S/F) Bela Tamhankar (MH)/Hrudaya Shah bt Aayushi Singh(BR)/Medhavi Singh (BR) 6-4, 6-3; Sanya Singh (MH)/Bhakti Shah (TS) bt Avi Shah (WB)/ Shanaya Naik (MH) 2-6, 6-3(10-2). (Boys doubles U-14, S/F) Ronin Lotlikar (KA)/Monil Lotlikar (KA) bt Aayush P Bhat (KA)/Maanav Jain (KA) 4-6, 6-1(10-6); Aman Phogat (DL)/Dhanush Patel (GJ) bt Kavin Karthik (TN)/Nitish Balaji (TN) 6-4, 7-5. (Boys double U-16, S/F) Udit Gogoi (AS)/Vansh Bhagtani (GJ) bt Amrutjay Mahanty (OD)/ Kanav Goel (WB) 6-3, 0-6(10-5). (Boys doubles U-14, final) Ronin Lotlikar (KA)/Monil Lotlikar (KA) bt Aman Phogat (DL)/ Dhanush Patel (GJ) 7-5, 6-0. (Girls doubles U-14, final) Hetvee Chaudhari (GJ)/ Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ) bt Pari Singh (MH)/Sweta Samanta (WB) 6-0,6-2. (Girls doubles U-16, final) Sanya Singh (MH)/Bhakti Shah (TS) bt Bela S Tamhankar (MH)/Hrudaya Shah (MH) 6-3, 6-1.