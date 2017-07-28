

Shiva Shiva

Shiva defeated local favourite Erik Huleiv in an unanimous verdict to enter the last-four stage last night. Three others were also assured of bronze medals after getting byes. They were Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), Kavinder Bisht (52kg) and Amit Phangal (49kg).

Advancing to the quarterfinals after winning opening bouts were Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Manish Panwar (81kg). While Sumit defeated Czech Republic’s Jiri Horky, Manish got the better of Belgium’s Yassine Aydir.

Entering the last-eight stage owing to opening-round byes were Satish Kumar (+91kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (64kg).

Seven of the nine Indian boxers competing in this tournament have qualified for the World Championships in Hamburg, Germany from August 25 to September 2. The World Championships-bound boxers are Amit, Kavinder, Gaurav, Shiva, Manoj, Sumit and Satish.

Vikas Krishan (75kg) has also qualified for the mega-event but he is not travelling with the team right now. He is currently training in Pune. – PTI