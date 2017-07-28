Acting on a tip-off, the security forces nabbed the 52-year-old Langching, a resident of Rangrikan village in Changlang district, with a pistol and three live rounds, a satellite phone, some cash, two mobile phones, handwritten extortion notes and other incriminating evidences, according to a release here.

It claimed the cadre, previously belonging to NSCN (K), was involved in several extortion cases in the district.

In another operation launched by the Assam Rifles based on reports about presence of cadres trying to terrorise and carry out extortion in Longding, one Tulsi Dharan, an over ground worker (OGW) of NSCN(U) was apprehended at New Forest Colony in Longding district early this morning.

6 houses gutted: Six dwelling houses were completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Sumsing village under Geku Circle of Upper Siang district early this morning.

There was, however, no report of any casualty. The cause of the fire accident was not known yet. Relief was distributed to the victims, according to an official release here.