Reports said a group of around 18/19 tribal villagers in Manikpur and Govindabari villages went across the border for ‘jhum cultivation’, which is a practice since long. They are supposed to return home by this time but did not return causing concern for the law enforcement agencies. It is, however, yet to be conformed if they were confined or joined the militant group.

Reports indicate the number of NLFT cadres has come down to 80/90 even after change in guard of the banned outfit. After taking over charge as the president of the outlawed group, Subir Debbarma and self-styled chief of army Sachin Debbarma are trying hard to restore the striking strength of the outfit in order to influence the ensuing Assembly elections.

Biswamohan Debbarma, founder president of NLFT is still associated with the outlawed group as he has been appointed advisor of the outfit.

Interestingly, the law enforcement agencies as well the intelligence wings are reluctant to give a status to militant hideouts. “Now, NLFT cadres are sheltered in homes and therefore they don’t have any hideout”, said a senior security official.

“The presence of militants in the State’s eastern sector, once a volatile borderline, appears very negligible. Yet, we don’t under-estimate the outlawed group”, he said here on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) had a plan to establish 40 BOPs in Chittagong Hill Track (CHT) to ensure effective vigil along Indo-Bangla border. But the plan has made no progress yet due to various reasons.