A group of seven boy students went for bathing around 2.30 pm, but three of them were purportedly drowned while four others reported safe and have returned to their campus.

Principal in-charge of the JNV, JK Singh reported to Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti that some students went to Siang river side without permission from the house master and other staff, while confirming that three class IX students were drowned in the river, which was in spate. They have been identified as Aloko Borang, Bicky Pertin and Abraham Lipir.

Upper Siang district administration, apart from engaging its personnel in the search and rescue operation, has alerted villagers in downstream areas along Siang river to help in the search operation. It also sought support from the Deputy Commissioners of downstream Siang and East Siang districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep concern over the ‘rise’ in drowning incidents in the State. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Khandu asked all the adjoining district administrations to gear up for search operations. NDRF team has also been pressed into service. The CM is personally monitoring the exercise.

Khandu also expressed profound sorrow over the loss of two lives due to drowning in Papum and Pare rivers recently.