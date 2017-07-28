Students of some schools here recently staged a sit-in demonstration against the decision of the government. It may be mentioned that around 447 higher secondary teachers have been transferred in the State.

Earlier, some students and police personnel were injured in a clash. The clash broke out when the police tried to stop the students from staging a rally in front of the school at Sanjenthong here. The students wanted to march to the Chief Minister’s bungalow demanding roll back of the transfer of eight teachers from the school.

A spokesman of the CC Higher Secondary School Students’ Union urged the government to cancel the transfer of the eight teachers with immediate effect in the interest of the students.

However, Principal Secretary Education Vineet Joshi clarified that the transfers were carried out in the interest of the students. He also claimed that the transfers were effected after an assessment based on the student’s strength and vacancy of the schools.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had informed the ongoing Assembly session on Saturday last that the move was taken up to improve the education system in the State.

The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur and Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur have also jointly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding improvement of the education system in the State.

Symposium: A symposium on “Dialogue on establishing an effective Manipur State Human Rights Commission” was held here recently to discuss how to make the new State Human Rights Commission a full fledged one. The programme attended by civil society organisations made various recommendations on how to make the Commission effective. Former CM Radhabinod Koijam, former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, WA Shishak and others attended the discussion.

Drugs seized: Assam Rifles based on information regarding movement of contraband items through a jungle track between Chikkim and Khudengthabi villages, detected contraband drugs worth Rs 1.34 crore, according to Assam Rifles sources.

A suspected individual was noticed recently coming on the track towards the ambush party with a backpack. On being challenged the man threw the bag and fled. On checking the bag, 20 packets of Brown Sugar weighing 335 grams was found.