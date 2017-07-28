In a notification, ECI said polling will be held from 7 am to 4.30 pm. It further clarified that displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media has also been prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll for the by-poll.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima today, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said Kohima Deputy Commissioner & Returning Officer has already classified the polling stations to ensure that everything goes smoothly. He said that VVPAT machine will be used in this by-election for the second time. The VVPAT machine was first used in Nagaland successfully during the last Assembly election in Noksen Assembly constituency.

Sinha stated that sufficient Central armed forces will be deputed in every polling station to ensure peaceful conduct of election and that in every polling station photographer/videographer will be attached in order to capture the election process. He also stated that canvassing in all forms including in the print and electronic media will be prohibited 48 hours prior to the polling which comes into effect from 4 pm today.

Zeliang allocates portfolios: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has allocated portfolios to the newly inducted Ministers, advisors and Parliamentary Secretaries after nearly two days of speculation on the issue. Zeliang kept a few portfolios including Finance, Personnel and Administrative Reforms with himself.

Y Patton was re-allotted his earlier portfolio of Home. G Kaito Aye was also re-allotted National Highways and Political Affairs but his name featured first in the list of Ministers after the CM. Although some were allocated the same portfolios as in the previous Government there were also some big surprises in the current allocation. Kipili Sangtam retained Power which he held in the dismissed Shurhozelie Liezietsu Government.

BJP legislators Mmhonlumo Kikon and Imtilemba Sangtam were allotted Geology and Mining, Border Affairs and Cooperation, Relief and Rehabilitation and MARCOFED respectively.

Senior NPF legislator EE Pangteang was given Rural Development, while Neikiesalie Nicky Kire got Roads and Bridges.

Imkong L Imchen was allotted Health and Family Welfare and Tokheho Yepthomi would be looking after School Education and Parliamentary Affairs.

Apart from two legislators almost all the Ministers were either expelled or suspended by NPF for violating the party’s constitution. The NPF had expelled 19 and suspended 10 of its legislators.