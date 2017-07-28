According to sources, Rakesh, a drug addict, demanded money from his wife last night. When she refused, he snatched his daughter and told his wife that he would sell her in Siliguri. His wife immediately dialled telephone number 100 and informed the police.

Rakesh was intercepted and arrested from ISBT by Gorchuk police and handed over to Jalukbari Police Outpost. The minor was also recovered. Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 369 of IPC for kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.