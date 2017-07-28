Madan Chetry was caught from a lodge at Byrnihat in Meghalaya by a team of Panbazar Police led by the investigating officer of the case, ACP Suprotive Lal Baruah.

“He was absconding and we were tracking him for some time. He will be produced before the court tomorrow,” Baruah said.

An audit detected the financial anomalies, following which the GMC had ordered an internal inquiry which found the involvement of Chetry. The misappropriation was done between 2011 and 2016. The GMC Commissioner had filed an FIR at the Panbazar Police Station on July 1 last. Chetry had retired in January last.

“He used to handle the collected revenue. He was supposed to deposit the money in the bank, which he did not do. He has been involved in the misappropriation since 2011. Further investigation will reveal if more GMC employees are involved in the scam,” the police said.

Police have also seized several documents from the GMC.

Chetry has been booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (criminal misconduct by a public servant).