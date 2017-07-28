Huge quantity of ganja seized

JORABAT, July 27 - In a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics department and Jorabat Police, around 200 kg of ganja were seized from a truck (No. NL 01L 6969) here around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. Four persons were arrested in this connection. “Around 200 kg of ganja were seized from the truck on the NH-37 in Jorabat last night. The truck was going to Delhi from Agartala,” a police official said, adding, four persons identified as Nand Kishore Rajput, Pankaj Rajput, Majimuddin Alam and Kamrul Alam were arrested for illegally transporting the narcotic substance. All the four persons and the truck are now in the custody of the Narcotics department.