20,000 youths registered at job fair
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 27 - More than 20,000 youths got registered in the two-day job fair organised by the State Government. Of the 42 industrial establishments, 14 firms (employers) shortlisted 700 candidates and the rest will submit the list shortly to the Industry department, an official press release quoting Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training RR Bora stated.
However, a section of job aspirants who visited the fair rued that a chaotic scenario prevailed in the fair, and that the venue virtually turned into a ‘war zone’ with aspirants pushing one another in the long queues for form submissions.
“The fair was organised poorly. Further, there were no separate queues for girls, which made it even more difficult for them. Many of us could not get to the desks meant for job seekers,” alleged a job aspirant.