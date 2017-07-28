However, a section of job aspirants who visited the fair rued that a chaotic scenario prevailed in the fair, and that the venue virtually turned into a ‘war zone’ with aspirants pushing one another in the long queues for form submissions.

“The fair was organised poorly. Further, there were no separate queues for girls, which made it even more difficult for them. Many of us could not get to the desks meant for job seekers,” alleged a job aspirant.