

DIG Radha Mohan Meena speaking on the occasion. – Photo: Jorabat Correspondent DIG Radha Mohan Meena speaking on the occasion. – Photo: Jorabat Correspondent

On the occasion, Utpal Mani Baishya, Commandant, GC, Guwahati welcomed the chief guest Radha Mohan Meena, DIG, CRPF GC, Guwahati.

The celebrations for the Raising Day began with the tribute to the martyrs and the observation of two minutes silence.

DIG Radha Mohan Meena awarded one officer with a letter of appreciation and commendation disc and one CRPF personnel with a “Compendium for Gallantry Medal”, published by the Directorate General, CRPF, New Delhi.

In his speech, DIG Meena highlighted the glorious history of the CRPF and inspired the jawans to do their duties with more dedication.

The celebration was attended by all the jawans and the officers of the CRPF.

Later, a mass lunch was organised, followed by few sporting events and cultural programmes. The students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya and the Montessori School here took part in the cultural programmes.

DK Singh (Commandant), Sandeep Singh (Commandant), Naresh Kumar Meena (Deputy Commandant), PK Das (Assistant Commandant), Leena Nagwanshi (Assistant Commandant), AK Mandal (Assistant Commandant), Sishupal Singh (Assistant Commandant) and few others were also present in the programme.