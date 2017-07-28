

The SDO of Sonapur electricity office talking to the protesters. – Photo: Jorabat Correspondent

The protesters alleged that while earlier the average bill per household used to be of Rs 200/Rs 300, of late it has shot up to Rs 1,0000/Rs 5,0000 per household. It is to be noted that there are around 100 BPL families in the village and the government has given them BPL connection.

The SDO of Sonapur electricity office interacted with the protesters and clarified that the error had occurred because the person who was supposed to note down the meter reading, used to submit the meter reading of the consumers without visiting the village.

Meanwhile, the residents of the village have threatened to resort to hunger strike outside the APDCL office if the matter is not resolved within 15 days.