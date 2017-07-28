

Photo: Jorabat Correspondent Photo: Jorabat Correspondent

Building construction in hilly regions requires comprehensive planning, site selection and design for slopes. But local residents have alleged that the Fairlyland School authorities had not done proper planning in constructing the building. The entrance to the school building too has been made by cutting the hill and no retaining wall has been constructed along the path.

Interestingly, Mustaziba Ahmed, Principal and proprietor of the school who was approached for her comment, revealed that the school has not obtained the legal written permission for construction of its new building at 8th Mile.

She said the plot where the school building has been constructed is government land, but they have applied for allotment of around 10 bighas and have also received the trace-map.

Though the land has not been officially allotted as yet, the school authorities went ahead with the construction and even commenced classes (classes VI to X) in March this year.

It may be noted that Fairyland School was established in 1986.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Konwar, Circle Officer of Dispur revenue circle has directed an official to visit the spot and find out if the school authorities have flouted safety norms in construction of the school, and report to him in detail.

On the other hand, the AASU’s Jorabat unit has expressed wonder as to how the school authorities could have carried out the construction work without obtaining proper legal written permission from the authorities concerned.