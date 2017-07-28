



The team arrived here with relief materials and visited the affected areas at Aamtola under Telahee Development Block. The relief items were distributed among 150 families covering four villages, including Naharbari, Mazgaon, Gossainpam, Jainpur and some villagers from Jamuguri-Kanhuwa Dolonee, No.2 Jorkhat-Baniyagaon, Azarguri, Baniya Chuburi, wherein an embankment of the Ranganadi river was breached on July 10. The Assam Tribune Employees’ Union president Siva Prasad Deka and secretary Dugdha Ram Kalita led the distribution of relief materials like rice, masoor dal, sugar, salt, potatoes, onions, rice flakes, mustard oil, milk packets, tea bags, Horlicks, packaged drinking water, sagoo, biscuits, chocolates, litchi drinks, candles, matchboxes, incense sticks, mosquito repellants, soaps, detergent cakes, bleaching powder, gamosa, a set of chadar-mekhela-blouse, shirts, shorts, bedsheets, mosquito nets, sanitary pads, baby napkins, bags and a transistor radio set.

The 19-member team included ATEU assistant secretary Tankeswar Kakati, organizing secretary Pranjal Hazarika and executive members Hiranya Kumar Barman, Shyam Kumar Singha and Chandi Kalita.