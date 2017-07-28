“If any APDCL employee or official is found guilty of negligence in duty, for which these unfortunate incidents of electrocution have occurred, then those persons would have to face punitive actions,” Sonowal warned while reviewing the functioning of APDCL at his official conference room at the Janata Bhawan here today.

The Chief Minister also announced constitution of 158 Sub-divisional Supervision and Advisory Committees for Electrical Subdivisons in the State. These 11-member committees would comprise the Circle Officer as the president and the APDCL SDO as the member secretary, where the BDO, the OC or the CI of the local police station, women representatives, two senior village heads (gaonburhas) and three eminent persons nominated by APDCL, would also be included as members.

In today’s meeting, the Chief Minister also directed immediate release of ex gratia to the next of kin of deceased in the electrocution incidents at different parts of the State. Acknowledging that some accidents happen when electric lines are snapped during storms, he directed APDCL engineers to regularly monitor all areas under them for eliminating snags and lacunae in power transmission. He also directed to start emergency service for addressing faults in power supply in other cities of the State like Silchar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Tezpur, and Tinsukia in the lines of Guwahati.