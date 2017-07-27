He said that based on specific information regarding illegal possession of one AK-47 along with ammunition for carrying out extortion activities and to create terror among the general public in Langting PS area by one Babul Parbo, s/o Phaimoni Parbo of village Gereso-IV, PS Langting on July 23 at about 11 am, a team of Langting Police viz., SI (UB) Narayan Saikia, 2nd Officer Langting Police Station, ASI L Bishuk Singha, Langting PS along with armed force personnel conducted a search operation under the leadership of Jayant Singh, SDPO Maibang and apprehended Babul Parbo, from Hasin - I village. The latter on interrogation disclosed the place of hiding of these arms and ammunition in a jhum hut near Gereso-V.

Talking to the media, the SP said there have been four such incidents of dacoity in and around Hatikhali and Langting by such groups of criminals with a few sophisticated arms and almost all of the members were arrested but one was still at large. A case has been registered at Langting PS in this connection.