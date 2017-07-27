The computers supplied are said to be of low standard and fail to operate frequently. There is also frequent breakdown of linkage and as a result many people have to return without getting their work done. The senior citizens are the worst sufferers.

Moreover, there is regular shortage of postal orders. Shortage of funds is said to be the main reason behind these lacunae. It is shocking that the entrance of the post office is slippery and has no steps to go down. The building of the post office is located in a low land and it stands four-five feet below the NH-31 and no steps have been taken to renovate the Assam-type house of the post office. The agents are also suffering as they fail to deposit instalments and encash the matured postal orders etc., in time and consequently lose interest. People of the greater Gauripur area have urged the higher authority to look into the sorry state of affairs and provide all facilities to the consumers.