The North-Eastern Sector of the CRPF is one of the oldest sectors of the Force. At present, nine battalions are deployed in 14 districts of lower and central Assam and two battalions are deployed in Meghalaya to counter insurgency in the states and also to maintain law & order. The IGP, NES, CRPF congratulated all the officers and men deployed in Assam and Meghalaya for their good work, dedication and exceptional efforts, due to which graph of insurgent activities has rapidly declined and the general law-and-order situation in the States is also under control. In 2016 and 2017, units of this sector have made spectacular achievements.

On the occasion of the Raising Day various activities have been proposed in all the units of this sector. This was stated in a press release.