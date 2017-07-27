Addressing the refresher training of members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Probation Officer and Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPU) at the conference hall of the District & Sessions Judge’s court building organised by the DLSA here on Tuesday, P Buragohain said that there is a need to sensitise the stakeholders on the provisions of the Act and also devise a mechanism of coordination so that the Act is effectively implemented purely on a modern basis for child protection.

Further, the DLSA chairman directed all the SJPUs to work in close coordination with the CWC and share all the necessary information as and when required.

It may be mentioned here that the purpose of these Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) is to enable police to be better equipped with knowledge and procedures while dealing with juveniles in conflict with law and children in need for care and protection. The second officer of each police station is designated as the child welfare officer who is assisted by two social workers as the first line of intervention in all the cases related to juveniles in each of the police stations in the district.

Expressing concerns over the rise of juvenile cases, especially of child abuses in the district, the DLSA chairman said that there is a need for using the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act in relevant cases against the criminals.

Attending as a resource person, Assistant Sessions judge Sanjay Hazarika presented in details the various aspects of the JJ Act, 2000 and suggested ways for smooth coordination between all the stakeholders.

Earlier, Anil Kr Basfore, the secretary, DLSA while explaining the objective of the training session also said that the training will equip all the stakeholders with better knowledge and procedures in dealing effectively with juvenile cases in the district. Among others, who also participated and spoke on the occasion were Principal Magistrate, JJB, Pranab Sarma, chairman, CWC Sofikul Ahmed and the District Child Probation Officer Dipti Phukan.