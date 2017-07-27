



In an exclusive interview, Dr Kemprai said, “though the present capacity of the hospital was only 100 beds but we have managed to provide 136 beds right now, but the lack of rooms some time causes us inconvenience. A building has been constructed, but has not been handed over to us. Once that is done, there would be no problem for accommodation at least. As new medical services are being introduced, there should have been more staff, doctors, technicians and others which we are also lacking”, she said.

“Lack of proper communication is also a big problem. As the district is hilly and the condition of roads is not good, our people very often face difficulties to reach far-flung villages at the time of need. There have been other routine services covering the whole of the district but due to the lack of communication, sometimes our people face untold inconveniences. The HCH has only one ambulance right now, causing immense problems. More ambulances could help the people to a great extent”, she added.

“I feel lucky to have a dedicated team of doctors and the staffs though short in number, is trying its best to serve the people as a team with a very good understanding. About overcrowding by attendants of patients, she said, “we have requested them not to make a crowd and also there is specific time for the attendants to meet their patients since overcrowding in the wards causes inconvenience to other patients also.”