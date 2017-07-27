Scouting has begun for coaches, sports psychologist and physios, who will work in tandem at the upcoming National Academy, which will have involvement of the Sports Ministry. Under the supervision of India’s former number one singles player Somdev, who is also a government observer for the sport, a comprehensive plan has been submitted by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to the Sports Ministry for approval.

It has been learnt that coaching in various age groups has been planned and a foreign coach will also be roped in.

A sports science centre is also being planned at the Academy and qualified physios and sports psychologists will be hired for all round development of the players.

The Academy will accommodate about 300 kids for coaching and at least 100 of them will be able to stay after relocating from their respective States. – PTI