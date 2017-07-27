



Around 150 aspiring footballers from different parts of the country and the region took part in the camp.

A friendly match was also organised on the closing day between popular musician Zubeen Garg XI and Guwahati City FC XI.

On the final day, the trainees who successfully completed the camp were provided certificates.

“We are grateful to the aspiring football players who took part in the camp besides the coaches from Shillong Lajong FC and of course the local coaches who extended their helping hand. And specially we would like to thank managing director of Shillong Lajong FC and vice president of AIFF Larsing Ming for his immense support through out the camp,” said Guwahati City FC director Kaustav Chakrabarty.

The coaches who attended the camp are Shillong Lajong’s Birendra Thapa, Wirendar Iawram, Bobby Nongbet and Alison Kharsyntiew. Besides, Kamlakanta Singh, Loitongbam, Ritupan Boro and Bishal Pradhan also attended the camp.

There were three categories – U-12, U-16 and U-22 in the camp. All the BPL and players from orphanage homes have been provided free of cost training along with other facilities. After the camp two players who participated here have been invited to the trials for the Assam team in sub-junior category.