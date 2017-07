Medal winners of the 6th All Assam Open Ranking Badminton Championship pose for a photograph at Don Bosco School Guwahati. Ė UB Photos Medal winners of the 6th All Assam Open Ranking Badminton Championship pose for a photograph at Don Bosco School Guwahati. Ė UB Photos

The organisers also conducted the All Assam Major Ranking TT Championship along with the badminton meet.

In the final played at the Don Bosco School, Guwahati last evening, Sangram defeated Rajshekhar Das of Nagaon.

Final results: (Boys U-9) Aanayan Bora (Jorhat) bt Monarch Borgohain (Sivasagar); (Girls U-9) Liyana Dutta (Jorhat) bt Sudarshini Gogoi (Jorhat); (Boys U-11) Rohit Gogoi (Dibrugarh) bt Hiran Chetia (Sivasagar); (Girls U-11) Dixita Gogoi (Dibrugarh) bt Fariha Sabba Meraj (Sivasagar); (Boys U-13) N Anurag Talukdar (Guwahati) bt Tehzeeb Rahul Taufique (Sivasagar); (Girls U-13) Krikshita Chaliha (Guwahati) bt Disha Sarma (Guwahati); (Boys U-15) Himanish Sekhar Das (Sivasagar) bt Tanmoy Bikash Boruah (Nazira); (Girls U-15) Isharani Baruah (Dibrugarh) bt Suzen Buragohain (Guwahati); (Boys U-17) Suraj Goala (Silchar) bt Angshuman (Lakhimpur); (Girls U-17) Isharani Baruah (Dibrugarh) bt Diya Borah (Sivasagar); (Boys U-19) Orijit Chaliha (Guwahati) bt Rituporna Bora (Guwahati); (Girls U-19) Suzen Buragohain (Guwahati) bt Diya Borah (Sivasagar); (Men) Sangram Chutia (Charaideo) bt Rajshekhar Das (Nagaon).

Final Results of TT meet: (Cadet girls) Bidushi Kashyap (Guwahati) bt Prachi Mazumder (Guwahati); (Cadet boys) Shreyas Das (Guwahati) bt Adhiraja Hazarika (Sivasagar); (Sub jr girls) Trisha Gogoi (Guwahati) bt Akanksha Deka (Guwahati); (Sub jr boys) Zubayr Arshad Baruah (Guwahati) bt Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Dibrugarh); (Junior girls) Trisha Gogoi (Guwahati) bt Gargee Goswami (Guwahati); (Junior boys) Zubayr Arshad Baruah (Guwahati) bt Arka Kr Gogoi (Guwahati). (Best Promising Player) (Girls) Bhavana Kashyap (Guwahati); (Boys) Kiyanu Gogoi (Dibrugarh); Player of the tournament: Trisha Gogoi.