While highlighting the problems faced by the people on the floor of the Parliament on Tuesday, he revealed that the perennial flood has severely affected the people of the region. “This year, several states of the region, including Arunachal, Manipur, Assam and Mizoram have also witnessed a series of floods and landslides, and, therefore, we need a permanent solution to the problem,” the MP said. “The National Highways- 2 and 37 remained cut off for about 15 days causing hardships for the common man, so considering the gravity of the situation, the Government of India should take prompt action in this regard.

The MP urged the Union Government and Ministry of Home Affairs to declare the flood problem in the region as a national calamity that will help procure adequate relief and funds from the Centre. He also advocated formulation of a proper flood management system to contain the perennial problem.

On July 21 the MP had also appealed to the Centre to announce a special package to overcome the flood problem in the North-east.