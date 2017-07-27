“The incident took place at 5 pm yesterday. One Sajib Halder killed his parents and his cousin sister at his residence,” officer-in-charge of Arundhatinagar police station, Rohul Alam told reporters.

The police visited the crime scene after neighbours informed them and found the man sitting beside the bodies.

“We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings,” he said. The man, who was reportedly mentally unsound, was arrested, Alam said. The deceased were identified as Babul Halder (59), his wife Sabitri (52) and Shibu (32). – PTI