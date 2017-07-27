Mercedes Benz buses for State roads

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 26 - “Fifteen new Mercedes Benz buses will ply in the State, covering long distances. This will be a pilot project,” said Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, while speaking at the 31st Tri-Annual Conference of the ASTC Workers’ Association at Pandu today. He said ASTC has taken several reform measures to provide better services and increase its annual revenue. ASTC Chairman Ashutosh Agnihotri, MD AP Tiwari along with the president and the general secretary of the organisation were also present in the conference.