The party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), is also keen to induct more women in leadership roles.

Leaders of the saffron party said that various schemes, ranging from distribution of tractors and power tillers to loans for setting up small businesses, are in existence, but many youths have not been able to avail them due to either lack of knowledge about the schemes or on account of bureaucratic hurdles.

“So our party, and especially the youth wing of BJP, has set in motion a plan to help the youths become financially secure by availing such opportunities. Besides providing economic and social benefits to the youths, this will also help our party widen our base among the younger generation,” said a BJP leader.

In this regard, the BJYM has started an initiative to help rural youths secure tractors and agricultural equipment sanctioned under government schemes.

“We want to ensure that the schemes reach the intended beneficiaries, irrespective of political ideology or affiliation. So we are extending a helping hand,” BJYM Assam president Anup Barman told The Assam Tribune.

He said the youth wing of BJP is working towards spreading the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youths with a view to tackling the unemployment problem.

With regard to organisational matters, Barman said a new 60-member committee of the State BJYM has been constituted and it will be expanded in the near future.

New district presidents have also been announced in 36 out of the 38 organisational districts of BJYM.

“We are putting special focus on having younger women take up leadership roles within the organisation on a larger scale and so henceforth at least 30 per cent of the committee members at the mandal and booth levels will be women,” Barman said.

Among the 36 newly announced district presidents of BJYM Assam, two – of Bongaigaon and Goalpara – are women.

Meanwhile, party leaders said that there has been an increase in the number of youths from the minority communities joining the BJP over the last two years, particularly in districts like Dhubri, Goalpara, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

“The BJP-led State government’s schemes, including distribution of free textbooks, have attracted the youths and students and that will definitely help us strengthen our base,” said a BJP leader.