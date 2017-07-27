In addition to faculty members of Cotton University, interested researchers from other institutions of the region can be associates of the centre to promote collaborative work, share resources and facilitate participation in national-level projects.

The centre’s activities will be coordinated by Sukanta Deb, faculty member of the Department of Physics of the university and an associate of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), while former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof Hiralal Duarah will be an adviser.

Several faculty members of IIT Guwahati and Gauhati University have expressed much interest in participating in activities of the centre. Cotton University has been regularly organising a summer school in astronomy and astrophysics for the last four years and it has evoked good response.