In a letter to the Governor, Saikia said that the victims included minors and college students. But, he alleged, Minister of State for Power Pallav Lochan Das has not been moved by these tragic incidents and he ‘appears to be indifferent to the point of irresponsibility’.

The unchecked spate of ‘accidental’ electrocution-related deaths is a clear violation of the fundamental right to life of the people. When “science and technology are enabling people to live better and longer across the globe, Assam seems to be in a phase of regression wherein scientific and technological tools are cutting innocent lives short as a result of negligence on the part of those in positions of authority. The saddest part is the palpable lack of political will to stop this kind of preventable lapses,” Saikia said.

He reminded Purohit that it is the bounden duty of the Governor of the State to ensure that the State’s elected government provides all constitutional safeguards to the common citizens.