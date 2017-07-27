A total of 42 industrial establishments like ITC, Sun Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Jyothi Laboratories, Havells, Skipper, Milton, Surya Gold Cement, Bharti Airtel, Ayursundra Super Speciality Hospital, HDFC Bank, Radisson Blu, Taj Vivanta, JPA Snacks, etc., are participating in the fair. Youths flocked to the stalls for on-the-spot interviews, submission of resumes, etc.

Addressing the Job Mela, Minister for Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship, Chandra Mohan Patowary expressed satisfaction at the positive spirit and enthusiasm of the youth and hoped that they would find their ideal jobs and excel in life. He added that a similar Job Mela would be held in Dibrugarh in August and soon cover all districts of Assam.

Minister Patowary further stated that, “the employment exchanges in Guwahati and Jorhat will be converted into model career centres which will facilitate online registration and career counselling as well.”

He mentioned that he would ask companies like Samsung, Havells and Tata Motors to open training institutes for mobile repairing, electronics assembling, automobile fabrication and plumber teaching.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Department, KV Eapen; Commissioner and Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri; Mission Director AP Tiwari and Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training Ritu Raj Bora were present in today’s programme.