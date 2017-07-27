The duo discussed issues to inspire and sustain positive actions in the health sector of the State. The Union minister appreciated the State’s intervention in making the health care delivery system advanced, accountable and affordable and assured to help the State Government in its endeavour towards making quality health care affordable to everybody. Referring to the Atal-Amrit Abhiyan which is a unique health assurance scheme launched by the Government of Assam for the benefit of poor people of the State, Purohit said through this an effort has been made to provide a quality health care system to even the poor. He added that though the State has showed impressive results in containing infant mortality and maternal mortality, the Health Department is working unrelentingly to bring down the IMR and MMR drastically.

Union minister Patel also hailed the overall performance of the State in matters of making medicines available and diagnostic facilities affordable and available to all concerned. During the discussion, Governor Purohit also drew the attention of the Union Health Minister towards the shortage of doctors and faculty members in State medical colleges and hospitals, to which the Union minister assured that the problem would be solved within a couple of years. The duo also reiterated the significance of a synergistic approach between the Centre and the State to make everybody healthy through behavioural change and institutional interventions.